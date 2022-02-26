CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the current ongoing national nurses shortage, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is hoping to find some additional help and held its second nursing job fair this Saturday.



The job fair hiring event was looking for nurses, nursing assistants, and other nursing professionals that are wanting to work and help local veterans.

Veterans are the highest priority at the Louis A. Johnson VAMC.

“When I have been out in the community the veterans love the care that they are getting here, they come here because they want to come here and they want to get the care by their providers here, cause people provide amazing care here, and I think that is important to know that we are providing a service that is valuable for the veterans,” said Piper Knight, Associate Director of Patient Care.



Louis A. Johnson wall job flyer. (WBOY Image)

According to the nursing job flyer at the Louis A. Johnson VAMC, “It is our mission to do everything we can to improve the quality of life for veterans.”

Knight said, “We are here to take care of the Veterans who served our Country.”

If you missed today’s event and are interested in applying for a nursing position at the VAMC, you can do a walk-in interview every Tuesday at the Louis A. Johnson VAMC.

You can also see available positions at: www.usajobs.gov

Or you can contact Ashton Carder, Nurse Recruiter at Louis A. Johnson VAMC email: ashton.carder@va.gov