Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center hosts COVID-19 booster clinic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg hosted a COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic.

The booster clinic runs from Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. Along with the veterans, their spouses and caregivers can also receive the booster shots. To receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, enrolled veterans are asked to present their VA card and are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

“It gives our veterans that are high risk the extra protection that they need after they have already received the original shots. If it’s been six months or greater, it’s a great idea to go ahead and get this booster so they can have that bump to their immune system as we head into the flu and holiday raspatory season,” said Beth Bond, Infection Prevention Coordinator at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

VA officials added they have received information from the CDC stating that booster shots can be obtained regardless of the brand of vaccination originally received.

“We want to encourage those that hear this to come out, come and get their vaccination so that they can get the extra protection afforded to them,” Bond said.