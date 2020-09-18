Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center hosts monthly veterans food bank

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center hosted its monthly veterans table food bank this morning.

Volunteers from Dominion Energy helped to pass out boxes of food to veterans in need, as they drove through the line at the VA Park. This month’s event was so crowded, it started earlier than planned to keep traffic moving, because so many cars were lined up into the streets.

Miss West Virginia Teen USA Sophia Martino also volunteered at the event to help spread awareness about hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many are struggling to provide their families with food.

“It’s become a huge issue, so I’m just doing whatever I can to volunteer and I encourage everybody else to do the same,” said Martino.

The veterans table food bank takes place on the third Friday of each month beginning at 9 am.