CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center hosted a PACT Act Claims Clinic on Thursday to help veterans that may have claims under the PACT Act.

Claims like these can open up benefits and healthcare for veterans who were exposed to toxic and hazardous chemicals, smoke, radiation, and more.

The Medical Center invited every veteran in the Louis A. Johnson catchment area, which was about 10,000 people. Before the event started, 150 veterans were already checked in with a huge line still waiting. Attendance was so high that the center’s chapel had to be used for as overflow space before even 1 p.m.

According to Sean McGinty, a Public Affairs Specialist, the PACT Act largely addresses breathing issues and different types of cancers. Some of the these issues include:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Emphysema

Chronic Sinusitis

Chronic Rhinitis

After making a claim, veterans will reportedly get classified under a service-connected disability for the conditions that were caused by the exposure. This makes veterans able to come back to the hospital and get healthcare for those service-connected disabilities.

“Another really great benefit of the PACT Act is if, God forbid, a veteran passes away from a condition that’s listed on their service-connected disability folder, they’re going to be able to pass on these benefits on to a designated survivor,” McGinty said.

The conditions of the veterans will determine what procedures or care that would be received from the VA Medical Center. If veterans are not already enrolled in VHA healthcare, they will need to bring an ID and a DD214 form (or other proof of service).

If filing for a claim, veterans will need evidence, a diagnosis, paperwork, or medical records, these items are not mandatory but can strengthen their claim.

The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 9, but applicants will not be denied if they file a claim after that date. If veterans get a service-connected disability bump from a claim filed before Aug. 9, they can receive backpay from when the law was signed in August 2022. Backpay is not something the VA does often, so this is an incentive for veterans to get the claims filed before that date.

If you missed the clinic on July 13, you can still file online at this link.