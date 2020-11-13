Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center increases hiring during the pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg has increased hiring by 10.4% this year to help veterans care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March when the pandemic began, the hospital has hired 126 new staff members in several areas including nursing, pharmacy, and social work in order to provide the best possible healthcare to all veterans in North Central West Virginia.

The VA hospital has also decreased the amount of time that the hiring and training processes take employees can come on board faster to begin work.