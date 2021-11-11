Marjorie A. McAtee Paugh now has the lobby dedicated to her at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held a dedication ceremony for their lobby in honor of a 98-year-old veteran on Veterans Day.

The lobby is now dedicated to Majorie A. McAtee Paugh, who served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps in WWII.

Marjorie A. McAtee Paugh now has the lobby dedicated to her at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. (WBOY Image)

Paugh has spent 53 years volunteering at the medical center after serving her country and continues to volunteer now by going shopping once a month for veterans.

“Well, it’s quite an honor. But I’m just one of the volunteers, and I have to depend on them too to do some work, and this has been a marvelous experience,” said Paugh.

“As we thought about who would emulate a great role model for dedicating our lobby to, in terms of a female veteran, she was just perfect for it,” said Barbara Forsha, Director of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Paugh credits her volunteerism to the facility to an occupational therapist she met while she was a patient at the hospital, who coached Paugh to become a regular volunteer at the facility.