Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center seeking volunteer drivers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is in need of volunteer drivers for its veterans.

Drivers would transport veterans from the 22 counties the hospital serves to their doctor’s appointments at the VA hospital.

Those interested must have a valid driver’s license, insurance, be over 21 and pass a physical exam.

A backpack is included with all vans that have cleaning supplies for any car ride.

The hospital said many of the veterans who use the service would otherwise be unable to get access to the healthcare they need without drivers.

“It’s about getting our veterans the appointments when they can. Most of these veterans do not have any other transportation, and they rely on these volunteers to get them here,” said Wesley Walls, Chief of Public Affairs and Community Relations at the VA Hospital.

If you’re interested in volunteering to become a driver, you can call the VA Hospital at 304-623-7621.