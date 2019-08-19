Louis A. Johnson VA Medical center unveils new, five-star community living center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson V.A. Medical Center in Clarksburg opened its state-of-the-art community living center Monday afternoon.

The new facility has 25 beds for veterans needing extended-term care or who are undergoing rehab.

The community living center features modern amenities and comfort for those using the facility in hopes of making the transition from hospital to home, easier for veterans.

Director Dr. Glenn Snider said the community living center has received the V.A.’s highest five-star rating, with the cost of the design and construction coming out to a little more than $7.5 million.

“I am a big fan of getting people up and out and moving, and this is going to provide them with a chance to actually live, instead of laying in bed and waiting for healing to happen,” U.S. Army veteran and patient David Burton said.

“We have patients here that are getting long-term therapy, including rehab, after hip replacement, and joint replacement,” Snider said. “So we look at this as yet another way that we can serve those who have served us in the military and another we can honor them for our liberty and our freedom.”

Dr. Snider said the Louis A. Johnson V.A. Medical Center continues to work on many other projects also nearing completion, including awarding a contract for a new parking garage.