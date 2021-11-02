LUCAS makes a special visit to Immaculate Conception Parish Nurses Ministry

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Immaculate Conception Parish Nurses Ministry sponsored a visit by LUCAS, the WVU Medicine Mobile lung cancer screening unit on Tuesday.

The unit is similar to Bonnies Bus. It travels to communities throughout 42 counties, offering screenings for lung, thyroid, and other cancers. Also during Tuesday’s stop, some WVU nursing students took a tour of the unit.

LUCAS, the WVU Medicine mobile lung cancer screening offered screening to all of Clarksburg on Tuesday, Nov. 2. (WBOY Image)

LUCAS has been in operation since August.

“Lung cancer actually has more deaths in it than all the other cancers combined,” said John Trembly with WVU Medicine. “The top five cancers right now, and it does go under the radar. This is lung cancer awareness month and right now, with standard detection, we’re talking single digits five survival rate. So, it’s very important that people do go out, do get screened, and don’t wait until you’re sick, but get screened early.”

For information on future stops, click here.