Main Street Clarksburg building torn down

FILE – This May 8, 2019 photo shows a Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader, left, and 308E2 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator, right, rear, at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Caterpillar’s revenue climbed in the second quarter as the machinery company experienced increased demand for its equipment and dealer inventories improved. Revenue for the Deerfield, Illinois-based company rose to $12.89 billion from $10 billion, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A downtown Clarksburg building that has stood for over a hundred years is being demolished.

Most recently known as the Galleria Mini Mall, the Main Street building was originally built around 1910 and was home to a Woolworth’s Department Store for many years.

Workers began carefully removing the bricks from the front facade of the dilapidated building on Monday. A local Historian said that it makes more sense for the owner to tear it down rather than restore it.

Rod Rogers, a Clarksburg Historian, said, “You got to use business sense on these buildings. When you have a building that is condemned and rotting, you could put a lot of money into it, but what are you going to put in it to recoup your costs. In this particular situation, the building was in really bad shape and had been condemned by the city of Clarksburg.”

Demolition crew members say the building should be completely torn down by the end of the week.