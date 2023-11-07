CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve been to the Harrison County Courthouse recently, you may have noticed the majority of its services have relocated.

The Harrison County General Services Building, which now houses the majority of services previously found in the Harrison County Courthouse, is located at 229 S 3rd St. in Clarksburg.

Fortunately, if you’re already heading downtown, the Harrison County General Services Building entrance can be found behind the Harrison County Courthouse, adjacent to the P.W.A. of Harrison County Event Center.

On the third floor of the Harrison County General Services Building, you can find the Harrison County Commission, bookkeeping and payroll and voter registration. The second floor has the tax office and assessors office, grants and planning and conceal carry services. The first floor has the Harrison County Clerk’s office.

12 News spoke with Harrison County Administrator, Laura Pysz, on the use of the new building.

“All of our offices have finally moved in. We’ll be, of course, tweaking some things and learning as we go move into this wonderful new building. We invite the residents to come in if they’re doing their assessments, if they’re paying their taxes, look around and see how their tax dollars have been put to use,” said Psyz.

Psyz also stated that the new building does not affect each office’s hours of operation with the majority of them opening at 8:30 a.m. and closing at 4:30 p.m. throughout the weekdays.