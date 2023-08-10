CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man is facing more than half a dozen felony charges, most of which relate to sexual abuse of children, after he was arrested following a standoff in Clarksburg on Tuesday.

Joshua Riffle

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were serving an arrest warrant for Joshua Riffle, 39, when the standoff occurred.

Riffle was in the basement of a South 24th Street home and refused to come out from behind the furnace and show officers his hands, despite being told to do so multiple times, the complaint said.

A standoff ensued before Riffle “came out from behind the furnace with [a] knife in his hand,” the complaint said.

Police say Riffle came toward them “in an aggressive manner,” and a West Virginia State Police Sergeant tased Riffle, slowing his progress and allowing officers to take him into custody.

Riffle was charged with two counts of attempted assault on law enforcement officers for the standoff. West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records also show that he has been charged with three counts of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting child porn; third-degree sexual assault; sexually explicit conduct; solicitation of a minor; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust and incest.

Due to a change in West Virginia state law that went into effect last year, West Virginia’s Magistrate Courts are not able to release information to the media regarding certain sex crimes.