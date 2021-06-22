Man attempts to play 304 holes of golf for annual golf marathon fundraiser in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Would start your morning at 3:00 a.m. if it was for a good cause?

Well, one local man did just that.

Christian March, board of directors president for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, teed off at the Bridgeport Country Club at 3:04 a.m. for their annual golf marathon fundraiser.





Photos by Ben Queen/BenQueenPhotography.com

Marsh’s goal was to play 304 holes of golf, with a fireworks show that followed after. It might have been a long day of golfing, but Marsh said the pain is worth the payoff.

“You know I just…I love the United Way and what we’re about, and to be able to do something that I love. Even though it is painful playing this long and this many holes, this is a game I love and even though it hurts a little bit, being able to raise that kind of money for the community is well worth it,” Marsh said.

Photo by Ben Queen/BenQueenPhotography.com

Photo by Ben Queen/BenQueenPhotography.com

Photo by Ben Queen/BenQueenPhotography.com

Photo by Ben Queen/BenQueenPhotography.com

This will be Marsh’s final attempt to complete 304 holes. He was able to complete 238 holes his first year and 288 holes his second year. Marsh said his goal was to raise $50,000 for the United Way.

Following the marathon will be a celebration, set to begin at 7 p.m. on the back patio of the Bridgeport Country Club. Resident can join the United Way for music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and fireworks.