ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after he allegedly left a 6-year-old child alone at a Harrison County residence so he could go to Morgantown and drink.

Jose Benitez-Chacon

On Oct. 23, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Anmoore Road near the Interstate 79 southbound ramp in reference to a 6-year-old child being on the road, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the person who called in the complaint, as well as the child; the individual with the child stated that “the 6-year-old was about to cross the road while traffic was flowing moderately through the area,” deputies said.

Deputies then took custody of the child who was supposed to be in the care of Jose Benitez-Chacon, 31, of Anmoore; he arrived some time after deputies were on scene, according to the complaint.

Due to Benitez-Chacon only being able to speak Spanish, a translator was called to perform an interview and inform him of his Miranda rights, deputies said.

While speaking with the translator, Benitez-Chacon “stated that he left [the] child at the residence while he went to Morgantown to drink alcohol for a few hours.” A preliminary breath test resulted in Benitez-Chacon showing a blood-alcohol level of .206, according to the complaint.

Benitez-Chacon has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.