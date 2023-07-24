CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after officers said they found meth in a fanny pack, and more drugs in the car during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Brian Robinson

On July 23, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were in the Adamston area when they saw a vehicle being driven by a woman who was not wearing her seatbelt, according to a criminal complaint.

After performing a traffic stop, officers said they used a K-9 unit to perform a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics.

Officers said they then began a search, and identified one of the occupants as Brian Robinson, 45, of Clarksburg. He had a fanny pack on his person, inside which officers said they found methamphetamine.

During the rest of the search, officers found two sets of digital scales, a “large amount” of U.S. currency, a loaded Hi-Point 9mm firearm, a “large foil packet of marijuana and two Oxycodone pills, according to the complaint.

Robinson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.