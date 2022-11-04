CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who prosecutors say is known as “KO” Wednesday pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Harrison County.

Drake Dodson-Williams

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, Drake Dodson-Williams, 31, of Southgate, Michigan pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection to an October 2021 incident.

On Oct. 8, 2021, Dodson-Williams was one of two Michigan men charged after Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies found one pound of meth in a Chevy Equinox with Florida plates on Route 50. According to the criminal complaint from that arrest, deputies searched the vehicle because they smelled marijuana, and ended up finding “a large amount” of meth “tied in a shopping bag weighing approximately 1 pound.” Davonta Brodgon, of Detroit, was the other Michigan man charged in that incident.

Dodson-Williams faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, which “identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks,” investigated, according to the release.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Bauer prosecuted the case and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.