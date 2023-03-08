BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Maple Lake Club, the homeowners association for the Maple Lake neighborhood of Bridgeport in Harrison County, has filed a lawsuit against the Benedum Airport and the businesses involved in its new terminal construction for getting dirt and debris in the lake.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed on March 3 in Harrison County Circuit Court, the Maple Lake Club demands that the Benedum Airport Authority, Wolff’s Excavating, LLC, and The Thrasher Group compensate the club for damages.

The lawsuit alleges that since the groundbreaking for the Benedum Aiport’s new terminal in June 2021, the defendants committed “numerous violations” that led to pollutants, such as “sediment and other material deposits,” getting into Peddle Run and Anne Run, which flow into Maple Lake.

According to the lawsuit, the airport authority was given multiple citations from November 2021 to August 2022 by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) for erosion and drainage problems as well as other failures while moving ground for the new terminal. It further says that the defendants were “negligent and reckless” and, because they had been cited by the WVDEP, also had “specific knowledge of the harm they were causing but failed to protect against ongoing harm.”

The Maple Lake Club claims that the failures caused “flooding, loss of use, and diminution of property value” as well as “significant emotional distress” and “mental anguish.”

The Maple Lake Club is asking for “such sums that will adequately compensate [it] for its injuries and claims” as well as punitive damages and the cost of prosecution. The lawsuit asks for a trial by jury by April 1, 2024.

12 News has reached out to the Benedum Airport Authority for comment but has not received a response.