BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Maple Valley Meat Market has been listed for sale.

The meat market, restaurant and deer processor has been in the Bridgeport area for 26 years, according to its listing. All contents of the business and equipment are included in the sale, as well as the apartment above it.

Maple Valley Meat Market said on its official Facebook page that it will continue to operate as usual until the sale is made, it still has fritti and it is still processing deer under its usual schedule.

The business is listed for $749,900. Many fans of the business have expressed concern that it will close to the realtor, Carrie Yocco.

Yocco responded to one user, saying that she has been “flooded with interest” and has a feeling that someone will buy it and take it over.