Market on Main in Bridgeport exclusively sells West Virginia small business products

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Market on Main, a new business on West Main Street, held their soft opening on Feb. 5. A grand opening event will be held in the coming months.

More than 30 vendors were hand picked by the co-owners to display and sell their small business products collectively. Art, woodwork, clothes, candles, jewelry, plants, and more are all under one roof, and more vendors will be adding their products.

Some vendors teach classes for the community, like candle making and oil painting.

The co-owners hope to give the community a gathering place where they can support many small business owners at once.

“Come shop here, support small, support local, it can be kind of a one stop shop, you can get groceries here, you can get different household items here, like its not so much just a place you come to shop for a special occasion.” said Perris Reed, Market on Main Co-Owner.

There will be an organic grocery store available with products from Reed’s garden, and other local organic producers. She hopes to one day serve farm to table breakfast and lunch to a small number of guests.

“One thing that I tell our makers when people do come in and get a chance to meet them, and to see the faces and the families that are behind that product, and you know who their purchases, who that supports, and to hear the stories about you know why people started doing it, why Stephanie started making soap, I think all of those stories are interesting.” said Leslie Toothman, Market on Main Co-Owner.

Toothman opened her own small business, Roaming Roots, just down the street from Market on Main, and her plants are now being sold from the new building with the other local small business vendors.