Market on Main showcases small business shopping

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Market On Main in Bridgeport hosted a ‘Saucing it up Super Bowl pregame’ with South Texas BBQ and performances by Nat Fredrick.

The shop offers many artisans who brought in their handcrafted goods to be highlighted and sold at Market on Main. On Saturday, February 5, Market on Main will officially open its doors to the public, showcasing their market with a family friendly atmosphere.

“I feel like with this many artists, vendors, and businesses from what I have seem so far is then they all promote each other. Everybody works together and promotes each other. We probably have 30 different businesses represented in there,” said Leslie Toothman, Co-Owner of Market on Main.

The owners of Market on Main said their goal is to market organic foods with farm fresh products as well as featuring artists of the month on display within the space.

“We are going to have farm fresh eggs, fresh produces not only form my garden personally but from other local gardens. Pantry with different herbs, bread flowers,” said Perris Reed, Co-Owner of Market on Main.

Also, part of the vision for the market is to be like the Tamarack highlighting many different artisans, a small café, and an eatery serving farm to table foods.