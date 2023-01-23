BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Market on Main in Bridgeport will be hosting a “Valentine’s Day Sip N’ Pour” on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.

Seven out of 12 spots are available for the upcoming event that will include:

A lesson on how to make soy wax candles and the benefits of using clean fragrances. (Participants will get to choose their own fragrances and colors.

Traveling Wine Vineyard samples to everyone of age along with a lesson on what foods pair well with each wine.

Whitney Oliverio, coordinator of the event, said that there will be a table of food featuring a charcuterie board. While candles are cooling, those in attendance can shop around as well.

The event is reservation only because Oliverio likes to keep the classes smaller so that everyone can have their fair share of wine and food. Tickets for this event are $55 per person and include the candles, wine, and food. If interested in reserving a spot, you can do so by visiting the website and purchasing available tickets.

Oliverio started doing the “sip n’ pour” events last holiday season. A group of her friends went to a place in Pennsylvania where they got to have drinks and make candles. She loved the idea and wanted to bring something new to Bridgeport. While there are painting and cookie making sip n’ pours, there are not many places that do the candle making. She tries to do them in the Fall and around holidays, usually when people are inside and want to burn candles.

When it comes to offering these events to the community, Oliverio said it is important to bring new things to smaller towns. “You know, it’s so small, and sometimes we don’t have—we’re kind of limited in the events that take place around here. We are—I think people are really starting to bring more things into our town, which I really love. So, I like the feeling of being in this town and having things to do.” Oliverio wants to bring things in locally, rather than everyone going out of town to find things to do. She mentioned that it is a great way to help small businesses.

If you have been to a Sip N’ Pour coordinated by Whitney Oliverio, or are a client, then you can get a 10% discount. She asks for you to message her for that code. You can also purchase candles she has already made by clicking here.