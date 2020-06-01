Marshall’s limits number of customers in store; results in lines at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The recent reopening of the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport brought some new adjustments, mainly for customers of one store.

Marshall’s limited its capacity to only 39 people to be permitted in the store at one time, as well as posting signage encouraging customers to remain six feet apart from one another while shopping and encouraging face coverings.







This resulted in a line of shoppers outside the store throughout the day waiting to get inside. The store manager came out at one point to address the crowd and apologize for the inconvenience.

Employees sanitized all shopping carts and baskets used as each customer exited after purchasing items.