MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) is asking for help finding a West Virginia man wanted on state charges of failure to update sex offender registration, sexual assault and domestic violence.

Carl Leon Nicholson Jr.

The USMS warns Carl Leon Nicholson Jr., 59, has a history of violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.

Nicholson was last seen on Dec. 23, 2022, driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with West Virginia plates 2RK964, but the USMS said on Dec. 30, 2022, the vehicle was found on Haymond Rocks Road in Mount Clare, burned.

Nicholson is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. According to the West Virginia sex offender registry, he was convicted in 1996 for first degree sexual abuse and served in a correctional facility for approximately two and a half years. His last known address is not listed beyond Stumptown, Gilmer County.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance. Tips can also be submitted online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a corrected press release by U.S. Marshals.