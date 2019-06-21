Marshville Community Center holding open house and Ice Cream social

MARSHVILLE, W.Va. – The Marshville Community Center is holding an open house and ice cream social to help raise money to keep the building in operation.

The multi-purpose building has been a fixture of the Marshville Community for nearly a century.

Saturday, visitors can stop by the community center and get a brown bag lunch and homemade ice cream. All proceeds will go toward keeping the community center up and running.

“Well, the building in 92 years old this year and it serves so many purposes,” Harrison County CEOS president Lynne Collins said. “We’ve had weddings, baby showers, funeral dinners for members of the community. So it’s kind of always been a gathering place.”

The event will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition to sandwiches and ice cream. Homemade pies will also be available.

To get to the community center, turn into the Marshville Rd. exit off U.S. Route 50, then go three miles and the Marshville Community center will be on the left.