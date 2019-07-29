Martin Howe’s employment with City of Clarksburg to end in August

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Clerk Annette Wright, who is currently serving as Interim City Manager announced at a press conference on Monday afternoon that city manager Martin Howe’s employment will end on August 9.

Howe was suspended for 30 days after a special city council meeting earlier this month. Council members said Howe’s performance was poor, citing misappropriation of funds, urban decay and unprofessionalism.

Martin Howe

Howe then filed a lawsuit, which resulted in the city having to pay him a severance package of more than $200,000.

Wright says she is satisfied with this agreement.

“I think the city is in a great position now to move forward and make the city the best it can be for future generations to come,” said Wright.

Once Howe receives his severance package, the lawsuit will be dismissed.