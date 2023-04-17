CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Extension Master Gardeners will be hosting a plant swap in the gazebo of the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex on May 6 at 10 a.m.

“If you have a plant that you’ve been needing to separate, just don’t enjoy anymore, or want to share, this event is for you,” according to a WVU Extension release.

To participate in the swap, you must bring at least one plant or transplant and be checked in prior to the swap, which takes place at 10 a.m. All kinds of plants are welcome, with the exception of invasive species. A listing of invasive plants can be found at extension.wvu.edu.

“Absolutely no money is to be exchanged,” the release said.

Harrison County Master Gardeners will also be on hand to help participants learn more about their new plants.

For more information about the plant exchange, you can call Jennifer Friend at the Harrison County Extension Office, 304-624-8650 or email jefriend@mail.wvu.edu.