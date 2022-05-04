ANMOORE, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Congressman David McKinley witnessed a partnership signed between X-energy, a nuclear reactor design and fuel manufacturing company, and Amstead Graphite Materials.

The partnership is intended to strengthen X-energy’s nuclear and graphite supply chain domestically. Amstead Graphite Materials will supply X-energy with nuclear grade synthetic graphite. According to Amstead officials, the partnership will re-enforce the national goal of a cleaner, more sustainable, independent-energy future.

“They were importing them, and they’re finding… value added… Buy the products here in America, and use that, because they were dependent on Russia, and France, and Germany, and Poland for that, but why not America? They considered other companies, but they wound up recognizing that the [material] made here in Clarksburg, West Virginia, in Anmoore, are some of the best in the country,” said McKinley.

The number of jobs that will be created by the addition of a machine shop at Amstead Graphite Materials is still unclear.