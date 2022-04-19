BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Congressman David McKinley met with city leaders from across north central West Virginia Tuesday morning in Harrison County. The West Virginia Municipal League hosted a roundtable discussion with McKinley and West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey at the Bridgeport Conference Center.

More than a dozen city mayors had the opportunity to tell the congressman about their city’s most pressing needs. McKinley then explained how the new federal infrastructure funding can be used to meet those needs.

“This is what we do. We listen to those communities, find out what’s their problem, and then, we take it back to Washington and solve that problem,” said McKinley. “This is going to improve our situation which is going to bring in more vibrancy and more job opportunities and, we’re hoping, some more housing stock. Once people have sewer and waterline and broadband, maybe more people will build homes here in West Virginia.”

McKinley also spent time in the town of Anmoore, listening to a group of citizens concerned about the town’s water system issues. Back in February, a water line break caused many Anmoore residents to be without water for several days.