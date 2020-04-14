Meadowbrook Mall Chick-Fil-a set to reopen with new service options

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Chick-Fil-a location at the Meadowbrook Mall, in Bridgeport, has announced plans to reopen on Thursday, April 16, with new service options.

Meadowbrook Mall Food Court

Food will be available through the Chick-Fil-a app for curbside pick-up. Delivery through third-party services like Door Dash and Uber Eats will also be available, as well as a drive-thru option, managers said.

The restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., officials said.





Mall businesses without external entrances have been closed since last month when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a “stay at home” executive order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.