Meadowbrook Mall Chick-Fil-a set to reopen with new service options

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Chick-Fil-a location at the Meadowbrook Mall, in Bridgeport, has announced plans to reopen on Thursday, April 16, with new service options.
Food will be available through the Chick-Fil-a app for curbside pick-up. Delivery through third-party services like Door Dash and Uber Eats will also be available, as well as a drive-thru option, managers said.
The restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., officials said.
Mall businesses without external entrances have been closed since last month when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a “stay at home” executive order in response to the coronavirus pandemic.