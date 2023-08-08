BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County school teachers were invited to the Center Court of Meadowbrook Mall between 5:30 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, for “Totes of Appreciation.”

Totes of Appreciation is a free event for school teachers before getting back into the swing of the new school year. During the event, Unicare was in attendance to offer hygiene products for the hygiene closets. Teachers also received an Azzaro tote bag full of school supplies to stock up their classrooms. Supplies included:

Construction Paper

Pencils

Pens

Notebooks

Hand Sanitizer

There were a total of 240 totes, in which 200 teachers had already signed up for the event by 1 p.m. on Tuesday. In order to attend the event, teachers could sign up through this link.

Participants also got the opportunity to hear a keynote speech by Dr. Charisse Nixon, a specialist in adolescent behavior. Stress and Anxiety coach, Joelle Moray, spoke on workplace wellness.

“We are giving out free school supplies to teachers because we know they spend their hard-earned money on school supplies and trying to stock up their classrooms, so we’re just trying to alleviate a little bit of that. They do so much work and, you know, they’re very underappreciated, I believe, so, just anything to help them out. I think that would be absolutely phenomenal,” Marketing Director, Ashton Cunningham said.

The next event on Meadowbrook Mall’s calendar is “Family Day” on August 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.