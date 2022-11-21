CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Meadowbrook Mall is hosting a few upcoming charitable events for those getting into the holiday spirit.

“We have always made an effort to give back whenever possible. For that reason, this holiday season we will be partnering with several charitable causes throughout the mall to deliver cheer to those who need it most.” said Joseph Thomas, Meadowbrook Mall’s marketing director.

Those who visit will find the Salvation Army Angel Tree program providing Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children by sharing the wish list of registered children and senior adults, called Angels, with community members who volunteer to purchase the gifts for them.

Starting Nov. 25, United Way will have volunteers by the Center Court wrapping presents in exchange for donations.

Starting Nov. 22, a Holiday Food Drive will be held by the mall and UniCare Health Plan benefiting the Clarksburg Mission. When the drive starts at 1 p.m., those interested will be able to drop off food and hygiene supplies at the Customer Service Center in the mall. They are not requesting any clothing donations.

Additionally, a Community Booth next to Marshalls will be available all year, though it has been fully booked on weekends through December.

Thomas said, “We are honored to do our part in making this holiday a special one, especially for the less fortunate. The Community Booth at the mall is a great opportunity for exposure that is completely free year round. If you, or someone you know, represents a nonprofit we encourage you to reach out.”