Meadowbrook Mall hosts 2019 “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held each year in more than 600 communities across the country. Volunteers worked to organize this year’s event at the Meadowbrook Mall over a period of months.

“It’s not a one person job. It really is a collaborative effort and we’re very grateful to the Meadowbrook Mall for allowing us to put on this event here,” said marketing chair Amanda Scott.

Several local organizations brought groups to participate and carried different colored “promise garden” flowers to represent the different reasons why they are donating and raising awareness.

“Alzheimer’s affects over 5 million Americans and it affects every corner of our community, so a lot of people who are here are suffering from Alzheimer’s or caring for someone with the disease or are just passionate about this disease and are committed to seeing a cure,” said Scott.

Many walkers are directly affected by this disease and say they will not stop their efforts until we are living in a world without Alzheimer’s.

“I see the effects of this disease every single day, but I also lost my grandmother to this disease as well, so it affects me on a personal level and it’s important that we put all of our resources and all of our money into finding a cure,” said Scott.

