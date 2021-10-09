Meadowbrook Mall hosts 8th annual Zombie Walk to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport hosted its 8th Annual Zombie Walk Saturday with special celebrity guests Jeremy Ambler, Jennie Malone and Mary Badham.

The zombie walk began at the Target end of the mall, the cost to participate in the zombie walk is five dollars per person with all the proceeds going to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. Space was allocated in the corridor of the mall to allow artisan vendors to set up to sell their wares giving proceeds to the hospital.

“People dress up as any kind of monster they want, doesn’t have to be a zombie, and they pay a $5 fee to be in the walk, and then we give out awards afterwards,” said James Vanscoy, organizer of the Meadowbrook Mall Zombie Walk. “It’s for a great cause. At some point everybody needs assistance and this is just a great way to give back to community and have a good fun time while we’re doing it.”

In the Kids Zone in the mall there were special activities for the kids to participate in as well as a bounce house for them to have some fun in.