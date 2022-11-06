BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After a two-year hiatus, Meadowbrook Mall brought back its annual Purchase With a Purpose after-hours charity event Sunday, sponsored by Dan Cava’s Toyota World.

The event has raised more than $300,000 from 2005 through 2019 for charitable causes in the area. This year, pre-event ticket sales exceeded $10,000. Each ticket cost $5, with all of the proceeds kept by the participating non-profit. Participating non-profits included Harrison County 4H, Studio for the Performing Arts, American Legion benefiting Bridgeport High School Band, Home for Harrison, and United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

“As the mall, we are key and focused on being part of our communities and being a key role in being involved with those non-profits. And when we can do our part to help them help the community that is what we are going to do,” said Joseph Thomas, marketing director for the Meadowbrook Mall.

Those attendees that purchased tickets had a chance at winning door prizes donated by Meadowbrook Mall stores with a combined value of more than $1000 and a chance of winning a $5000 grand prize provided by Dan Cava’s Toyota World.

“Every ticket you buy comes back to us. So, $5 of every single ticket, you can help somebody who is struggling with homelessness and prevent somebody from becoming homeless,” said Medi Scott, executive director of Homes for Harrison. “We have sold over 200 tickets so that is amazing for us, that is going to help a lot of people. That’s over $1,000 now so that is amazing. A security deposit isn’t covered by a lot of different agencies. So, they need that to be able to secure a unit and move in. So, with that money we can help somebody with a security deposit and get somebody out of the cold and into a nice apartment.”

Medowbrook Mall officials also stated that shoppers had a three-hour opportunity to visit participating mall shops for exclusive in-store discounts and specials.