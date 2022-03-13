BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Meadowbrook Mall hosts its 1st ever go-kart car show for 2022 this weekend.

The go-karts shown off in this car show are usually found racing around the track at the Mitchell Kerns Speedway, but they were instead resting on full display inside the mall.









Go-karts inside the Meadowbrook Mall. (WBOY Image)

“The racing community is just a whole different family together, we cheer on all the drivers, yeah they have their tiffs here and there on the track and off the track, but we all get together at the end of the day and have a lot of fun,” said Amanda Folmsbee, Pit Booth Manager at MK Speedway.

On Saturday night, drivers trophies were handed out inside the mall to the top 5 positions in each class.

Folmsbee also said, “We’re all about the kids, we do bicycle giveaways throughout the year and we also do the back-to-school backpack giveaways, so we are really involved when it comes to kids.”

The MK Speedway has ten different classes of go-karts, with five of them for children’s groups.

Baby Karts age group 4-7

Jr. Rookie age group 8-12

Jr. Pro age group 12-15

Mini Wedge age group 6-9

Mini Wedge age group 10-15

Predator age group 15 and up

Clone age group 15 and up

Clone Heavy group 15 and up

Box Stock age group 15 and up

Champ Karts age group 15 and up

The MK Speedway is located at 475 N. Oak St Anmoore, W.Va. 26323

They hold races every Friday night, with a $10 admission fee. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

The first race of the year will be on March 19 and will go on every Friday until Oct. 7.

For more information about the MK Speedway or go-kart racing head to MK Speedway on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/mkspeedway.mkspeedway.3