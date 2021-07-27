Meadowbrook Mall hosts “Tuesday is for Toddlers” event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Meadowbrook Mall celebrated “Tuesday is for Toddlers” on Tuesday.

The event lets parents and grandparents bring their toddler-aged kids to the mall near the Kids Zone.

Kids had the opportunity to color, play on an inflatable slide and meet Smokey the Bear.

A toddler draws with crayons on the back of his coloring sheet

Officials for the mall are hoping toddlers will benefit from the early exposure to social interaction.

“What it’s meant to do is create an environment for toddlers to come together and interact with each other and gain those social skills that they need at that young age,” said Joseph Thomas.

“Tuesday is for Toddlers” will happen every Tuesday with a new special guest every week.