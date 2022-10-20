BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The JOANN Fabric and Crafts Store at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has confirmed to 12 News that it will be closing soon.

A store representative said that the store will begin its liquidation sale on Sunday, Nov. 27 and that its last day open will be on Sunday, Jan. 22.

It’s the only JOANN Fabric and Crafts Store location in north central West Virginia.

The other locations in West Virginia are in Parkersburg, Charleston and Beckley.

The store representative did not say why the Meadowbrook Mall location is closing.