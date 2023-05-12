BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a liquidation sale ahead of its move, the Marshalls in the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has officially “run out of goodies,” the mall announced in a Facebook post.

The public has known that the Marshalls story would be moving from the Cinimark end of the mall to the Target end of the mall for several months. The move is part of the renovations as Boscov’s, the mall’s largest-ever retailer, prepares to open in the fall.

As of Friday, Marshalls has officially closed. “But do not fret!” said the mall’s post. The new Marshalls location, next to Old Navy and Hallmark, will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

“Get ready to explore a fresh selection of fantastic finds!!”