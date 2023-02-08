BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — For months, the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport has been teasing the announcement of the “largest merchant to ever open” in the mall.

According to a release sent Wednesday, the announcement is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. and is open to the general public in the mall’s Center Court. The announcement comes in the middle of major renovations to the mall that includes several stores closing and moving locations to make way for the new retailer on the former Marshalls’ end of the mall.

In the past few weeks, crews have been working to relocate the Marshalls store to the Target end of the mall.

Wednesday’s release said that the new retailer “will not only change the retail landscape but offer benefits to the people of the region.”

Stores that closed in the mall in the past year include JOANN Fabric and FYE.