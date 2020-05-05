Meadowbrook Mall prepares to reopen, once it’s permitted

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has approved the opening of smaller businesses as a part of his “West Virginia Strong: A Comeback” plan. Restrictions on larger businesses, like the Meadowbrook Mall, have not yet been lifted.

The staff and management of Meadowbrook Mall are sincerely disappointed that we are not able to reopen just yet, a statement from mall management said. An aggressive plan for cleaning and disinfecting the mall is under way, officials said. When the mall’s doors open again, visitors will notice a variety small changes inside to encourage social distancing and promote good hygiene habits, according to a news release.

Meadowbrook Mall Food Court

Meadowbrook Mall has been closed since March 24. Some businesses at the mall, that have external entrances, like Target, or are outside the mall, like the Sears Auto Center, have stayed open.

Outback Steakhouse and Chick-fil-A at the Meadowbrook Mall have also remained open and are offering meals on a take-out or delivery basis.