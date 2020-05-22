Meadowbrook Mall reopens to the public

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After being closed temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Meadowbrook Mall reopened to the public on Thursday morning.

The mall is practicing stricter cleaning procedures, as well as encouraging social distancing by putting up signage reminding customers of it. Many stores are also planning on offering curbside services in case customers would rather pick up products outside instead of coming inside the mall.

While the Meadowbrook Mall is resuming normal operating hours and will be open from 10 A.M. until 9 P.M. Monday through Saturday and 11 A.M. until 6 P.M. on Sunday, it is recommended to call specific stores to check for their hours, as some have changed during this time.

