BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Meadowbrook Mall revealed it’s finished Sandsational Sand Sculpture to the public on Saturday.

This sculpture kicks-off a twelve week Sandsational Celebration, which features various events inside the mall over the summer.

Starting this weekend they have face painting, balloon art, and a charity diamond sand dig that benefits Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The Sandsational Sand Sculpture will be on display for twelve weeks during the Sandsational Celebration.

To see this sculpture head to Center Court inside the mall, right next to the Food Court entrances.

For more information on the events that will be going on during the Sandsational Celebration click here.