Meadowbrook Mall sees plenty of returns following holiday season

The Meadowbrook Mall was ready to accept lots of returns after the holiday season. (WBOY image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Following the holiday season, when family and friends give gifts to one another, comes return season.

After the Christmas weekend, the Meadowbrook Mall saw plenty of returns from customers in north central West Virginia. In fact, it was prepared for the high volume of returns by staying open three hours later than its usual Sunday hours.

“Returns are always prevalent after Christmas. That’s always a thing. We’re seeing a lot of traffic from that,” said Joseph Thomas, the marketing director at the mall.

Thomas said that one way the mall had curbed returns in the past was through gift card purchases. Rather than buying an item from one store, customers had the option to buy a gift card that gave the holders money to any store in the mall. Thomas said that the last few years saw record sales numbers for mall gift cards. However, there were still lots of returns following Christmas, especially from the name brands.

“I would say that it would be what you expect,” Thomas said. “The bigger the store, the more returns they are going to receive.”

Thomas encouraged shoppers to check a store’s return policy before coming to the mall to return an item.