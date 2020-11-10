Meadowbrook Mall sets 2020 holiday hours

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Meadowbrook Mall has released its hours for the 2020 holiday season to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions to provide a safe shopping experience.

According to mall officials, the schedule was carefully formulated based upon historical data, consultation with tenants, and a desire to meet the changing needs and desires of consumers. The management team has created a Holiday Season schedule with hours that are logical.

At the same time, they plan to foster the traditions, festivity and joy of the season.

Santa Claus will be available to hear the Christmas wishes of children. The phenomenon is known as “Super Saturday,” the last Saturday before Christmas, has garnered a great deal of attention. Statistically, it has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

For that reason, Super Saturday at the mall will be a community event, where guests will enjoy an expanded offering of live entertainment and promotions that offer them great value.

Throughout the Holiday Season, Meadowbrook Mall will continue to operate in a safe and responsible manner when it comes to public health protocols. All government mandates will be observed so that the environment remains healthy for everyone who works in or visits the mall.

The 2020 Holiday Season hours are as followed:

November 26 (Thanksgiving) Closed

November 27 (Black Friday): 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

November 28: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

November 29: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

November 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 1 – 5: 10 a.m – 9 p.m.

December 6: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 7 – 12: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 13: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 14: 10 a.m.– 9 p.m.

December 15 – 18: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 19 (Super Saturday): 10 a.m. – Midnight

December 20: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 21 – 23: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

December 24 (Christmas Eve): 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 25 (Christmas) Closed

December 26: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 27: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 28 – 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

December 31 (New Year’s Eve): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

January 1 (New Year’s Day): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Meadowbrook Mall Complex is located on Interstate 79, Exit 121, in Bridgeport.