BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Meadowbrook Mall is helping families get in the spirit of warmer days with a spring carnival this weekend.

The carnival will kick off Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. and has various hours through Sunday, May 29, at 10 p.m.

Entertainment for the weekend includes more than 14 rides for people of all ages, amusement food, carnival games and more.

Meadowbrook Mall Spring Carnival returns (WBOY Image)

Mall officials said they are happy to bring the carnival back after taking a break from having it for a few years.

“We just enjoy it. We like to always keep the mall fun,” said Meadowbook Mall Marketing Director Joseph Thomas. “When we can bring in extra stuff and bring in things outside, we like to do it. We’re looking forward to having a lot of fun times up here this weekend.”

The carnival can be found on the backside of the mall near the food court entrance. Wristbands for the rides can be purchased online or at the carnival.

To find out more information about the carnival or to purchase tickets, you can check out the mall’s website here.