BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – If you’re headed to the Meadowbrook Mall on Sunday evening, and you see several emergency vehicles, don’t be alarmed.

The mall and Bridgeport first responders will be taking part in an active shooter training on Sunday after the mall closes.

Meadowbrook Mall (WBOY Image)

The goal of the training is to make sure first responders are prepared and that mall employees know how to handle an escalated situation.

“It’s good training for this, obviously, to exercise our response capabilities. The victims are actually going to be played by employees from the mall, and it’s great for them to get involved in such a thing so they can start thinking about the mindset that you need to have if such an event were to happen,” said Tim Curry, Director of Bridgeport Emergency Management.

The training will take place on Sunday, May 1 starting at 7:00 P.M.

Officials are asking the public to not cross any marked barriers and that the training will not affect any businesses at or around the mall.