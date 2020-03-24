Meadowbrook Mall to temporarily close due to governor’s order, essential businesses to remain open

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In order to comply with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s executive order that all “non-essential” businesses to shut down in order to slow the spread the Coronavirus, the Meadowbrook Mall, in Bridgeport, will temporarily close starting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, mall officials said.

Despite the mall’s closure, some of its businesses fall under the “essential” category and will remain open.

Outback Steakhouse is offering meals for take-out or delivery, officials said.

BB&T Bank (Drive-thru, with lobby available by appointment), National Tire & Battery, the Sears Auto Center, Target and Verizon are also open.

The mall will reopen when the governor’s order is lifted, officials said.

The mall issued the following statement on the situation:

Unfortunately, the current circumstances make it difficult or unadvisable to conduct certain events that would normally take place at this time of year. Public events have been cancelled until further notice. The management staff of Meadowbrook Mall sincerely regrets having to cancel popular events and apologizes for any disappointment this may cause.

Meadowbrook Mall is owned and managed in association with Cafaro-affiliated companies, based in Niles, Ohio.