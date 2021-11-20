Meadowbrook Mall welcomes back Santa Clause

Santa Clause sits in his chair, waiting for children to come see him. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – It’s not quite Thanksgiving yet, but the Meadowbrook Mall welcomed back Jolly Old Saint Nicholas on Saturday morning to the mall.

Santa Clause was welcomed by many mall patrons who stood nearby as the jolly man paraded into the mall.

Santa enlisted the help of In-Step Dance and Fitness to bring him into the mall, as well as perform a number of holiday-themed dance routines.

Santa Clause poses with dancers from In Step Dance and Fitness, who helped him come back to the mall in style. (WBOY Image)

Coloring books were also given out to kids who attended.

Officials from the mall are excited to bring the Christmas icon all the way from the North Pole to north central West Virginia.

“It’s a very exciting thing. He’s here every year, but it’s good to have him back,” said Joseph Thomas, Marketing Director for the Meadowbrook Mall. “It brings a cheer to the mall and just make the festivities that much better. I’d say he’s feeling pretty chipper. He’s excited to be back.”

Kids can now visit Santa starting Nov. 20 at the mall and continue all the way until Christmas Eve. You can make reservations ahead of time, or you can simply show up to visit.