Meadowbrook Mall welcomes new food court addition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Meadowbrook Mall is adding a new coffee shop to its food court next month.

Roasted Ice Cafe will be joining the food court in February, the mall announced on Friday. The release stated:

Is there anything better than a hot, freshly brewed cup of coffee? Well, of course that sounds wonderful…unless you’re really in the mood for something cold and refreshing. Both types of refreshment will soon be on tap at Roasted Ice Café at Meadowbrook Mall. Meadowbrook Mall press release

This tasty new addition to the food court is scheduled to welcome its first customers on February 27.

Menu offerings from Roasted Ice Café will include hot drip and cold brewed coffee, as well as lattes and cappuccinos. According to the release, the featured brand will be Volcanica, derived from beans grown in volcanic soil, which imparts a rich, complex flavor.

The shop will also offer Hawaiian shave ice, Italian sodas in over 20 different flavors and baked goods, including cinnamon rolls, scones, biscotti and pepperoni rolls.