NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County’s first medical marijuana facility is officially open.

Next Level Wellness, located in Nutter Fort, hopes to help and educate those in need of medical marijuana. The business said its products can help with a variety of medical conditions, as well as those struggling with substance abuse. The store will offer THC and CBD products to patients who have a medical marijuana card.

Owners and operators James and Christine McDonald said patients must have a medical marijuana card from an approved physician to receive their products.

Next Level Wellness is open seven days a week and is located at 1653 Buckhannon Pike.

Patients who are looking to get their medical cannabis card can start by visiting the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis website.